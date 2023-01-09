Police: 17-year-old arrested for kicking elderly woman on Muni bus

A 17-year-old has been arrested after he was seen on video kicking an elderly woman on a San Francisco Muni bus, authorities said.

San Francisco juvenile probation officers identified the teen as the suspect in the case and informed police investigators that he was currently in custody at a juvenile facility in Contra Costa County for an unrelated matter.

San Francisco police had been searching for a suspect in the aggravated assault case of a 79-year-old woman that occurred aboard a Muni bus on Dec. 3.

Surveillance video from inside a 38-Line bus showed the suspect exiting the bus as the elderly woman boarded.

As she tagged her Clipper Card, the suspect was seen kicking the woman in the stomach on his way off the bus, causing the woman to fall to the ground.

The elderly woman hit her head on railing inside the bus when she fell, police said.

The suspect fled on foot and was wanted for almost a month, before juvenile probation officers alerted San Francisco police that the suspect in their case was already in custody.

On Dec. 29, the teen was transported to San Francisco Juvenile Justice Center and booked on charges of aggravated assault and elder abuse.