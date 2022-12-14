Man kicks 79-year-old woman as he exits Muni bus, SFPD looking for him

San Francisco Police Department shared surveillance video on Wednesday of an aggravated assault of a 79-year-old woman. Police say the incident aboard a Muni bus happened Dec. 3 on the 38 Line coach at around 11:21 a.m.

The male suspect is seen exiting the bus as the woman boards. As she's tagging her Clipper Card, he kicks her in the stomach on the way out and she falls to the ground. The woman's head hit a railing when she fell, police said. The suspect fled on foot at Geary Boulevard and Laguna Street.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police officers spoke with witnesses at the scene and collected surveillance footage.

SFPD is seeking the public's help in locating and identifying the suspect. He is described as in his 20s or 30s, approximately 5'11 with dark hair and dark facial hair. He was last seen wearing a burgundy hooded sweater and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the SFPD via the SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.