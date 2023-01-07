Expand / Collapse search
Police: 2 adults, 3 children die in murder-suicide in North Carolina

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 2:08PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX TV Digital Team
fda72697-police tape night article

HIGH POINT, N.C. - North Carolina authorities said two adults and three children all died in a murder-suicide. 

On Saturday, High Point Police responded to the 2700 block of Mossy Meadow Drive after two people were screaming for help. 

When officers spoke with the man and woman, they forced entry into a home and found five deceased people. 

All the victims were pronounced dead on the scene. 

Authorities have neither elaborated on the relationship among the victims nor any more details about the crime. 

"There is no information at this time that indicates any threat to the community," police said in a news release. "This is an ongoing and active investigation."

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 