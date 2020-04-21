Police: 2 missing Santa Rosa boys found safe

article

The two young boys who went missing have been found safe, the Santa Rosa Police Department announced on Tuesday.

Authorities have not disclosed details of the boys' whereabouts or where they were located.

The children, identified as 10-year-old Wesley Auten and 12-year-old Isaac Flores, vanished on Monday around 6 p.m. after leaving their homes on Dennis Lane, according to police.

Officials said the boys had left on their own with a white 50cc mini-style dirt bike. Police said a witness last saw them in the area of a 7-Eleven on West Steele Lane.

Santa Rosa Police notified the public Tuesday morning that Auten and Flores had been located and thanked the community for assisting in the investigation.