2 men fatally shot near East Oakland gas station

The Brief Two men were shot and killed near a gas station around 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of 98th Avenue, according to the Oakland Police Department. Officers found both victims suffering from gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances of the shooting.



Two men were gunned down near a gas station in East Oakland on Thursday, according to police.

What we know:

The double homicide occurred around 11:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of 98th Avenue, the Oakland Police Department said.

Responding officers found the two victims at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. Both died at the scene.

Aerial footage showed several patrol cars in the area, which was cordoned off with police tape.

What we don't know:

Homicide investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The identities of the victims are being withheld until their families are notified.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect.