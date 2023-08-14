Police activity in Rohnert Park

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Rohnert Park police asked the public to avoid the area near a Chuck E Cheese restaurant and FoodMasx supermarket on August 14, 2023.

Authorities on Monday asked the public to avoid an area around a Chuck E Cheese pizzeria in Rohnert Park due to police activity.

The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety sent out a Nixle alert around 2 p.m. telling residents to steer clear of the area around the Chuck E Cheese and FoodMaxx supermarket, located in the 600 block of Rohnert Park Expressway.

No further details have been released at this time.