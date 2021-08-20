Expand / Collapse search

Police arrest 2 connected to death of Oakland high school football star

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Oakland
KTVU FOX 2

Police arrest 2 suspects for allegedly killing a 16-year-old

Police arrested 2 suspects in the killing of a 16-year-old high school football player, Aaron Pryor.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police have arrested two suspects following the death of a 16-year-old Skyline high school football player. 

Aaron Pryor, a star running back, was shot three weeks after turning 16 on Sept. 27.

SEE ALSO: Police investigating shooting near Oakland Tech H.S., no injuries reported

Police arrested a male juvenile and a woman who may have been a minor at the time of the shooting, according to the San Francisco Chronicle

Both suspects are currently in jail but charges have not been filed yet, according to the Chronicle. 