Police arrest 2 connected to death of Oakland high school football star

Oakland police have arrested two suspects following the death of a 16-year-old Skyline high school football player.

Aaron Pryor, a star running back, was shot three weeks after turning 16 on Sept. 27.

SEE ALSO: Police investigating shooting near Oakland Tech H.S., no injuries reported

Police arrested a male juvenile and a woman who may have been a minor at the time of the shooting, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Advertisement

Both suspects are currently in jail but charges have not been filed yet, according to the Chronicle.