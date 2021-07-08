Police arrest wealth manager from Piedmont in deadly Oakland hit-and-run on Mother's Day

The Alameda County District Attorney has charged a 64-year-old wealth manager from Piedmont stemming from the hit-and-run death of a father taking a walk in his Oakland neighborhood on Mother's Day.

On Wednesday, prosecutors charged Timothy Hamano with felony vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence in a collision that killed 41-year-old Gregory Turnage on Park Boulevard near Greenwood Avenue in Oakland on May 9.

"I’m not going to rest until I can find justice for my son," Turnage's mother, Mina Carrillo, told KTVU.

Hamano has not yet entered a plea and his arraignment is on July 28. Efforts to determine if he had an attorney were unsuccessful.

Oakland police say Hamano hit Turnage while turning a corner in his car.

Court records show that Hamano then ran away, leaving his own wife injured in the car and Turnage lying on the ground.

Turnage was taken to the hospital soon after the crash but did not survive his injuries. He was pronounced dead that day.

Angie Brey, Gregory Turnage's partner, told the San Francisco Chronicle she was devastated.

Brey described Turnage as "the kind of man, partner, and father who showered (their) son and her with small, kind acts of love daily."

Brey and Turnage have a 10-year-old son named Miles.

Hamano's wife, who helped authorities to identify her own husband as the hit-and-driver, said that he was drinking alcoholic drinks throughout the day of the crash, according to witness statements documented in the court charges.

However, the police were not able to "determine his intoxication level" when he turned himself in the next day after a warrant was issued for his arrest, according to court records.

KTVU reporter Henry Lee contributed to this report.