SFPD investigating a hit-and-run that has now killed 72-year-old woman

article

San Francisco police are seeking leads in a hit-and-run crash where a 72-year-old woman has died from her injuries about a month after the collision.

Police said they responded to the intersection of 16th and Folsom on the evening of May 28 on the report of a person who had been struck by a vehicle. Arriving officers saw the victim being treated by medics already at the scene. The victim was then transported to the hospital.

Police said a witness heard a vehicle, possibly involved in the crash, fleeing the area and called 911.

The victim was identified as Christine Reed of San Francisco. She passed away from her injuries on June 25 and had remained hospitalized since the crash.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.