Police ask for public's help locating missing Brentwood teen

By O. Gloria Okorie
Published 
East Bay
KTVU FOX 2
article

London Clay, missing 17-year-old boy from Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Calif. - A Bay Area teenager is missing, and police are asking for the public's assistance in locating him.

London Clay of Brentwood was last seen Monday at his home.

The 17-year-old has black hair and brown eyes. He stands at 5 feet 11 inches and is approximately 138 pounds.

A description of what he was last seen wearing was not provided.

Those who see the teen or are aware of his whereabouts are urged to contact the Brentwood Police Department at (925) 809-7911 or 911 if it's an emergency. Anonymous reporting is available. 