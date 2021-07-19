Police briefly advise residents to shelter-in-place in Orinda
ORINDA, Calif. - Police on Monday advised residents of Orinda to shelter-in-place in the area of La Cresta and Altamont Drive. But the advisory was quickly lifted after a call of a home invasion was determined to be unfounded.
Orinda police put out an advisory shortly before noon, but were not specific about why residents were being asked to lock all doors and windows.
SkyFox flew overhead and could see police vehicles at the scene.
