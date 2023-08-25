Police car crashes into Orinda Wells Fargo building

Crews were on scene Friday morning boarding up a Wells Fargo bank in Orinda after a police squad car crashed into the building.

It's unclear exactly what happened at Moraga Way and Camino Pablo.

But a witness told KTVU that a police officer from Orinda may have been involved in a car chase just before midnight on Thursday night.

Orinda police have yet to respond to provide more details. But a severely damaged police car – with Wells Fargo bricks on its hood – was spotted at police headquarters Friday morning.

The crews were called out at 1 a.m. to board up the bank and determine if the building is structurally sound. There was glass on the sidewalk and tire marks outside the banks.

The workers said they expect the branch to open on time at 9 a.m.

An Orinda police car crashed into a Wells Fargo Bank on Aug. 24, 2023

