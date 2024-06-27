Police chase driver of suspected stolen car in Richmond

An early Thursday morning police chase ended in an arrest in the East Bay.

Richmond police said that officers tried to stop a suspected stolen vehicle.

But the driver didn't stop and police said they attempted to intentionally ram officers.

Officers used a device to pop the tires.

But that didn't stop the driver as they drove away onto Interstate 80.

Eventually, California Highway Patrol officers picked up the pursuit before it came to an end about 4 a.m. on Rydin Road, which is near the Richmond Costco.

The driver was arrested and booked in jail.

