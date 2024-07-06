Police chase ends in deadly crash: Vallejo police

What was supposed to be a simple traffic stop turned deadly in Vallejo Saturday morning when a speeding car crashed into another.

Vallejo police said just before 1 a.m., patrol officers tried to pull over a driver on Sonoma Boulevard and Lemon Street. However, the driver didn't yield and began speeding.

The chase came to an end when the driver collided with another car, not involved in the pursuit on Sonoma Boulevard and Tennessee Street. Officers and medical personnel provided aid to all occupants in both cars, but one of the occupants in the suspect car died at the scene.

The other occupants were taken to local hospitals.

Solano County Sheriff's officials are investigating the crash.