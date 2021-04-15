Police: Gunman dead, multiple people shot at Indianapolis FedEx facility

Multiple people were shot at a Fedex facility in Indianapolis and the suspected gunman killed himself, police said.

When police arrived the night of April 15, officers observed an active shooting at the facility, Indianapolis police spokesperson Genae Cook told reporters.

Cook confirmed multiple people were shot, but did not give a specific number. She added that the gunman has died and the public is not believed to be in immediate danger.

WXIN FOX 59 reporter Courtney Crown spoke to man who said his niece was in her SUV at a gas station near Ameriplex and Exploration Drive when a gunman fired. She was shot in the shoulder, but is expected to be okay.





The Indianapolis Star reports police issued a news release around 11:30 p.m. Eastern time, saying multiple victims were located at the facility near the airport.

Live video from news outlets at the scene showed crime scene tape in the parking lot outside the facility.





A witness who said he works at the facility told WISH-TV that he saw a man with a gun after hearing several gunshots.

"I saw a man with a submachine gun of some sort, an automatic rifle, and he was firing in the open," Jeremiah Miller said.

Indianapolis State Police Sgt. John Perrine said in a tweet that Interstate 70 near the facility was closed in both directions.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line)

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.