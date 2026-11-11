Anthropic to give $50M to charity, as it seeks $1.3 trillion valuation

The Brief San Francisco-based artificial intelligence company Anthropic is seeking a $1.3 trillion valuation as it prepares for an initial public offering on the Nasdaq targeted for Nov. 19. The company plans to sell 825 million shares priced between $70 and $78 each, giving it the potential to raise more than $61 billion in one of the largest stock market debuts ever. Local real estate professionals report surging high-end cash purchases ahead of employee stock liquidity, while Anthropic launched a $50 million charitable fund administered by the San Francisco Foundation.



San Francisco-based artificial intelligence company Anthropic is preparing to go public with a target valuation of $1.3 trillion, setting up one of the largest initial public offerings in stock market history.

AI Giant prepares for record-setting IPO

By the numbers:

The company plans to sell 825 million shares priced between $70 and $78 per share. At that range, Anthropic could raise more than $61 billion in capital.

While an official debut date has not been finalized, the company is targeting Nov. 19 to list on the Nasdaq.

The offering is expected to create substantial personal wealth for company employees through equity and stock options, turning many into overnight millionaires.

Housing market sees influx of cash offers

Big picture view:

The impending public offering is already rippling through the local residential real estate landscape as tech employees anticipate newfound financial liquidity.

Kevin Ho, a realtor with Vanguard Properties, noted that typical post-IPO waiting periods may not apply in the same way to this offering.

"We've had a good number of clients and that's really interesting in terms of how Anthropic is doing their IPOs," Ho said. "A lot of times we've talked about before there's been a lock-up period where people couldn't utilize their stocks, but we've understood, or we've come to learn that there are a lot of times now, a lot of employees will have access to some of their liquidity from day one."

The artificial intelligence boom has accelerated competition in the local market, driving rapid sales well over asking prices and drawing frequent all-cash offers.

"We've seen sort of jaw-dropping, and sale prices that would have had ourselves scratching our heads just a few months ago, or a couple of years ago," Ho said.

According to Ho, a Noe Valley home represented by Ho listed for under $2 million went under contract within days for more than $3 million. On Pacific Heights' "Billionaires Row," the year's most expensive listing recently went live for $35 million.

"And it's not really even an estate," Ho said. "I think they're anticipating that there's going to be a lot more cash that's coming, and we're already starting to see that here."

Anthropic establishes $50M charitable fund

Local perspective:

Alongside the prospective windfall for staff and investors, Anthropic is directing funds toward community initiatives across the region through a newly announced $50 million charitable fund.

The company has partnered with the San Francisco Foundation to manage and distribute the contributions.

"This is a really incredible investment in San Francisco," said Rehana Abbas, chief philanthropy officer at the San Francisco Foundation. "$50 million of corporate giving in one year is quite remarkable."

The foundation announced that $500,000 will be distributed immediately among four local non-profit organizations: the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank, GLIDE Church, the Interfaith Winter Shelter, and the San Francisco Firefighters Toy Program.

"SF Marin Food Bank, you know, there's cuts to food benefits, so we're seeing increased need around food support locally," Abbas said. "You know as we get into a cold and rainy winter, the SF warming huts are going to be incredibly important."

The foundation stated it will work in continued partnership with Anthropic to determine subsequent funding allocations across the region.

"We're just really happy about this example that Anthropic is setting for everybody else," Abbas added.