Woman arrested, accused of squatting in Sea Cliff SF home, faces drug and weapons charges

The Brief A woman accused of squatting in a Sea Cliff home that has been at the center of a dispute was arrested by San Francisco police on Friday. Diana Pang was charged by the SF D.A.'s office for being a felon in possession of a firearm, ammunition and for misdemeanor drug charges. SFPD said she also faces charges for animal neglect. 7 dogs are now in custody of Animal Care & Control Police said.



San Francisco police raided an alleged squatter house in the city's upscale Sea Cliff neighborhood and have made an arrest.

Alleged squatter home in Sea Cliff

The home, on 32nd Avenue near California Street is in an exclusive neighborhood where the likes of Sharon Stone and Robin Williams once owned homes.

These days, the home in this toney area has made headlines for being notorious and at the center of a year-long saga that involves dueling deeds to the house.

There have been constant complaints from neighbors over squatters at the house and on Tuesday, police announced a woman was arrested last Friday and is facing several charges, including for weapons and narcotics.

The arrest comes after SFPD officers have been investigating the activity at this location for months.

The San Francisco Police Department announced it served a search warrant and arrested Diana Pang.

What are the charges?

"We arrested Pang on charges including being a felon in possession of a firearm, a felon in possession of ammunition, narcotics charges, and driving without a license," SFPD Chief Derick Lew said. "During the search of the home, officers found seven dogs that were being neglected inside the home, so we added charges of failing to provide proper care for animals."

Animal Care and Control have taken custody of the dogs, Chief Lew said.

It's not clear if anyone else was squatting inside the home at the time, but police said during the execution of the search warrant, only Pang was present. Police said they have blocked off the home with assistance from the fire department so no one else can get in. Now there are ‘no trespassing’ signs to prevent burglaries or anyone else from illegally gaining access to the property.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said Pang's possession of methamphetamine charge is included in the misdemeanor drug charge.

Speaking about the dueling deeds, Jenkins in a news conference said, "There is a lot of different things going on with the house," but only said that anything involving the civil court is separate from this criminal case. Jenkins would not speak to the details of the ownership of the home at the news conference.

"We simply cannot discuss any details of anything else that might be going on at this time. We are strictly focused today on this case that was developed, out of again, the vigilance of neighbors who were persistent at letting the police know about what was happening," Jenkins said.

Police said the investigation into this case is ongoing. Several details could not be immediately be disclosed without potentially jeopardizing the case, Chief Lew said. Police will continue to work with the district attorney's Office on this case.

What's next:

Pang's arraignment was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon in the Hall of Justice. The D.A. said they would ask for bail to be set, but the amount was not disclosed.