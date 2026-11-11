Popular Oakland nightclub to close; no reason given

The Brief Crybaby, located on Telegraph Avenue, announced Tuesday on social media that its doors will soon close. The post did not give a reason why. Crybaby opened in 2022 after taking over the former space of the Uptown Nightclub, another popular club that closed in 2020.



A popular Oakland nightclub is closing abruptly at the end of the month.

Crybaby to close

Local perspective:

Crybaby, located on Telegraph Avenue across from the Fox Theater, announced Tuesday on social media that its doors will soon close. The post did not give a reason why.

"Crybaby is closing its doors at the end of this month, and all we can say is THANK YOU. To everyone who came through, black, brown, queer, and every community in between— *you* made us what we are," the post read. "To our staff, the DJ, the bands, and every single person who danced with us: thank you from the bottom of our hearts 💛 . The Bay for sure showed out. Let’s make these last few weeks one for the books. Come be a Crybaby one last time."

Crybaby opened in 2022 after taking over the former space of the Uptown Nightclub, another popular club that closed in 2020.