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Popular Oakland nightclub to close; no reason given

By
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland
Published November 11, 2026 8:19 AM PST
Published November 11, 2026 8:19 AM PST
Preciosa Night: pride, culture, and community
Preciosa Night: pride, culture, and community

Preciosa Night: pride, culture, and community

This Oakland Pride season, one of the most talked-about queer Latinx events in the country is heading to the Bay Area. Preciosa Night, created by relationship advocates and social media influencers Eden and Jay, started as a dream to create a safe, inclusive space for LGBTQ+ people of color. Today, it’s grown into a movement bringing together culture, community, and queer joy. Preciosa Night is Saturday, June 13 at Crybaby in Oakland.

The Brief

    • Crybaby, located on Telegraph Avenue, announced Tuesday on social media that its doors will soon close. 
    • The post did not give a reason why. 
    • Crybaby opened in 2022 after taking over the former space of the Uptown Nightclub, another popular club that closed in 2020.

OAKLAND, Calif. - A popular Oakland nightclub is closing abruptly at the end of the month.

Crybaby to close 

Local perspective:

Crybaby, located on Telegraph Avenue across from the Fox Theater, announced Tuesday on social media that its doors will soon close. The post did not give a reason why. 

"Crybaby is closing its doors at the end of this month, and all we can say is THANK YOU. To everyone who came through, black, brown, queer, and every community in between— *you* made us what we are," the post read.  "To our staff, the DJ, the bands, and every single person who danced with us: thank you from the bottom of our hearts 💛 . The Bay for sure showed out. Let’s make these last few weeks one for the books. Come be a Crybaby one last time." 

Crybaby opened in 2022 after taking over the former space of the Uptown Nightclub, another popular club that closed in 2020.

The Source: Information for this story comes from Crybaby and prior KTVU reporting. 

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