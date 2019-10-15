Police ID 23-year-old shot to death near Oakland Coliseum  

A man shot and killed near the RingCentral Coliseum in East Oakland last Wednesday has been identified, according to police.

Bomani Busby, 23, was shot and killed at a homeless camp in the 800 block of 77th Avenue at 11:07 p.m., police said. The East Bay Times described him as homeless.

A police log indicated there are three suspects in the shooting, but police didn't provide an update as to whether they are in custody as of Tuesday morning.

The Alameda County Coroner, however, did not have Busby's name in its files on Tuesday. Police did not immediately explain this discrepancy.

Last Tuesday, just before midnight, 53-year-old Rebecca Busby's body was pulled out of Lake Merritt. Oakland police later said her death is thought to be a possible suicide.

Oakland police said there was no connection between the two people.

Bay City News contributed to this report.