Police identify hit-and-run driver wanted in killing of San Jose mother, daughter

Authorities named the suspect sought in a fatal hit-and-run in San Jose that left a mother and her daughter dead.

San Jose police identified the suspect as Jose Carrillo-Huizar, 55, of San Jose.

Authorities allege that on April 7, Carrillo-Huizar mowed down Narinder Kaur, 75, and her 53-year-old daughter Kuljit Kaur.

Family and friends said the two had gone out for an evening stroll when they were struck and killed.

Both Kaurs were walking in the crosswalk at Ocala Avenue and Oakland Court about 6:30 p.m., when police said they were struck by a red pickup driven by Carrillo-Huiza.

He was captured on a neighbor's video driving down the street. Detectives said he kept going after the crash.

Police said the pickup truck used during the incident has been located and is in police custody.

Carrillo-Huiza is not in custody.

There is an active arrest warrant for him for vehicular homicide and felony hit-and-run.