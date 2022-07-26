Police identify man seen on video rampaging at an East Bay bakery, issue warrant

article

Pittsburg police say they have identified a man seen on surveillance video rampaging at a bakery last week. Now they've issued a warrant for his arrest, but need to find him.

On Tuesday, police said Lolani Finau, 36, of Pittsburg is the man who vandalized Pittsburg's Starbread Bakery and assaulted its employees. On Monday, July 18, police said they responded to the bakery at the 2900 block of Harbor Street for the report of a customer who vandalized and assaulted employees.

Since then, through the investigation and with the cooperation of the business, community, and media; officers were able to positively identify the man.

"We are asking members of the community to contact the Pittsburg Police Department or local authorities if Finau is seen, but please do not attempt contact," police said on Tuesday.

Finau has faced prior charges for vandalism and battery.

