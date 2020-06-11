Police in North Bay vow to revise policies with an eye toward reform

North Bay law enforcement agencies are making a unified push toward reform.

Police chiefs and mayors from the Sonoma County's largest cities have pledged to review and revise their policies.

"We are all here because we care, we see our community is outraged, and we understand that changes need to take place," said Santa Rosa Mayor Tom Schwedhelm, speaking at a briefing Wednesday afternoon.

He was flanked by elected officials and command staff from across the region.

"The last two weeks have shaken us all to the core," said Rep. Mike Thompson, who also called for national reform addressing accountability, transparency, and training.

"And we must criminalize lynching at the federal level, think about that," said Thompson, "it's 2020 and we still haven't done that, it's shameful."

For almost two weeks, communities across Sonoma County have been roiled by protests, both peaceful and confrontational.

Officials are trying to defuse the rage that erupted after the killing of George Floyd by a former Minneapolis officer.

"All nine of the mayors have joined in signing a pledge," said Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli, describing how each city will review "use of force" policies and craft changes in cooperation with affected communities, who have long felt rebuffed or targeted.

"We're listening to you, we support you and we want to hear from you," said Foppoli.

Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick was present and supportive but did not speak at the briefing.

Excessive force by sheriff's personnel has resulted in numerous lawsuits and settlements.

Last fall, Essick fired a deputy who used a choke hold on a suspect who died.

That tactic has been newly shelved by North Bay police agencies.

"Santa Rosa will no longer use the carotid restraint as an option," said Schwedhelm, who was the city's police chief prior to becoming mayor.

Reformers note they have been arguing to ban the carotid maneuver for years.

"Well it's certainly too late for David Ward who died at the hands of Sheriff's Deputy Blount," noted Jerry Threet, Sonoma County's retired law enforcement auditor.

Threet points out, Governor Newsom is actually ending use of the technique by suspending the funding to train officers in it.

"So a decision announced by local agencies to ban the carotid hold is not an innovative thing, it's already happening at the state level," said Threet.

Sonoma County was rocked by the 2013 shooting death of teenager Andy Lopez, killed by a sheriff's deputy who said he mistook the boy's toy rifle for a real weapon.

The deputy was exonerated, then promoted, and has since retired.

Lopez's parents received a wrongful death settlement of $3 million from the county.

In the aftermath, Threet became the county's first law enforcement auditor, but found resistance to genuine reform.

He hopes to the watchdog agency he launched will receive more resources and authority, because skepticism and mistrust remain.

"If we have a pro-forma process where they have meetings but come back and don't make changes, I'm going to conclude this was all for show," said Threet.

Police leaders, with vigils at their doorsteps for almost two weeks, insist promises will be kept.

"We stand here with you today, frustrated, angry and heartbroken," said Petaluma Police Chief Ken Savano, who is President of the Sonoma County Law Enforcement Chiefs Association.

"I am certain we will look and listen and evaluate our policies and make changes with an intent to be consistent throughout the region."

The briefing was closed to all but credentialed press due to Covid precautions, but an invited community activist expressed hope for the future.

"We're not only having dialogue now, we're going to continue dialogue in the future," said Rubin Scott, head of the Santa Rosa- Sonoma County NAACP chapter.

Scott was especially impressed with Santa Rosa Chief Ray Navarro, who knelt with peaceful protesters to show his solidarity in fighting systemic racism.

"He understands what we're going through, he sees it, and he feels what we're going through," said Scott.

"We're tired but we want to come to resolutions and we want to do it together."