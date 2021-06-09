Man who led CHP officers on pursuit from West LA to Encino taken into custody

A man who led California Highway Patrol officers on a pursuit from West Los Angeles to Encino surrendered after he sat on the 101 Freeway while smoking a cigarette.

Officials said the suspect was initially wanted for a hit-and-run that happened on the 405 Freeway near the Howard Hughes exit. People who contacted authorities said the suspect collided with two other cars and kept going.

The suspect's vehicle was then spotted by authorities in the HOV lane on the northbound 405 Freeway.

During the pursuit, the suspect opened the passenger door on the freeway near the Hayvenhurst exit on the northbound lanes of the 101 Freeway in Encino. He then got out of the vehicle, sat on the pavement and appeared to surrender to law enforcement, all while smoking a cigarette.

He was taken into custody.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

