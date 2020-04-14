Police in Rohnert Park seek public's help in locating missing 16-year-old
ROHNERT PARK, Calif. - The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety is asking for help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.
Investigators said Kyra Reep left her Rohnert Park home on Monday night and has not been seen or heard from since.
Police say 16-year-old Kyra Reep was last seen Monday, April, 13, 2020 after leaving her home in Rohnert Park. (Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety)
She was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and black leggings. Her brown hair was tied in a bun and she has a stud piercing in her left nostril.
Investigators said the teen's phone was pinging in the area of Point Reyes-Petaluma Road in Marin County. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Department of Public Safety at (707) 584-2600.