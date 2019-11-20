Police increase presence at San Jose's Oak Grove H.S. after explosive device rendered safe

article

San Jose's Oak Grove High School will increase police presence on campus and are working with the FBI after an "improvised explosive device” was rendered safe on campus this week, San Jose Police Department confirmed.

Around 11:26 a.m. officers were notified of a suspicious device at the school, located at 285 Blossom Hill Road.

A staff member located the device near the student parking lot and brought it into the administration building, the department said.

Officers arrived and evacuated all students and staff. They were escorted to a safe location.

A bomb squad also responded to the school and determined it was a functioning explosive device. Once the device was rendered safe, bomb detection dogs searched the premises and didn't find any additional devices.

The department said it's working with Santa Clara County and the FBI to obtain a full analysis of the device and its contents.

“Although uncomfortable to discuss, it’s necessary for our community to understand that we are not immune from these types of despicable acts, and ask that we all remain vigilant,” said Police Chief Eddie Garcia.

Advertisement

The school is part of the East Side Union High School District. Investigators are asking for the public's assistance in identifying any suspicious behavior either at or in the area of the school as well as online.

There are increased patrols around the school.