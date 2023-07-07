Police investigate deadly San Jose hit-and-run

A hit-and-run crash in San Jose left a woman dead Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident took place at approximately 2:26 p.m. near the intersection of Story and S. White roads.

The San Jose Police Department initially announced that a pedestrian had sustained a major injury in the crash. However, shortly thereafter, they provided an update stating that the pedestrian, identified as a woman, had succumbed to her injuries.

During a press conference, Sgt. Christian Camarillo said that a suspect is being sought for felony hit-and-run.

He said that the victim appeared to be unhoused and was pushing a shopping cart when she was struck.

The suspect was driving southbound on White Road at the time of the collision.

"If you're involved with a traffic collision please remain at the scene," said Camarillo.

Featured article

Camarillo said the victim may have been outside the crosswalk when she was hit.

Two additional vehicles were involved in the incident. Camarillo said one of the vehicles struck the victim when she was already on the ground. Both of those drivers stayed at the scene and are cooperating fully with the investigation.

One person near the crash site raised concerns about the road's traffic safety considering the number of businesses in the area and people "coming in and out."

San Jose resident David Serrano said he rides his bike on the sidewalk despite knowing he shouldn't because he just doesn't feel safe on the road because the drivers are too fast and come too close to bicyclists.

Serrano also said the crash isn't surprising to him given the street's reputation.

"White Road is pretty well known for its accidents," he said.

Serrano shared he was once in a head-on collision on the same road and that he hears accidents all the time. He also stated he doesn't think there's much the City can do to reduce such incidents, saying that if speed bumps are installed, nothing is going to change.

"Just gotta live with it, as horrible as it is," said Serrano.

One business owner who shared footage of the crash co-signed on accidents not being uncommon on the road and that there are no crosswalks for customers despite the number of businesses in the area.

"It's like three or four times…I'm afraid for people who cross the street," said store owner Kao Khok. "Hopefully there will be justice for her, it's just sad."

He recognized the victim as a possible customer of his as well, someone who would buy tickets.

San Jose police's traffic division is currently leading the investigation into the crash. Officials said the collision marks the 24th fatality and the 15th pedestrian death in 2023.

Authorities said certain details are not being disclosed at this time.