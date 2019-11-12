Police investigate shooting in San Francisco that left 1 injured

Police are investigating a shooting in San Francisco Tuesday morning that left one person injured, according to authorities.

Officers said a report came in about the shooting in the area of Palou Ave. and 3rd St. around 9:20 a.m.

One victim was taken to a hospital with gunshot injuries and their condition is unknown, police said. There were reports of additional victims but officers have not been able to locate any.

Authorities said the shooting remains under investigation and no suspects have been identified.