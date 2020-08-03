Police investigate triple shooting near San Jose motel

Police on Monday began investigating a triple shooting that originated by a San Jose motel.

San Jose police officers responded to a person shot in the 1300 block of Oakland Road in San Jose just before 1 a.m. Video at the scene showed police activity outside the Alura Inn.

Officers said when they arrived, they found two men suffering from at least one gunshot wound each. They were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A third shooting victim also arrived at the hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The motive has not been released. No suspects were taken into custody.