Expand / Collapse search
Developing

Police investigating homicide in San Jose

By
Updated  June 2, 2024 9:14pm PDT
San Jose
KTVU FOX 2

Body discovered in San Jose investigated as homicide

A victim was found on the side of the road near 17th and East Santa Clara streets. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A person was found on the side of the road in San Jose on Sunday, and police are investigating the death as a homicide. 

The San Jose Police Department was called to the area of 17th and East Santa Clara streets on a report of a person down. When officers arrived, they attempted life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead by medical personnel. 

SJPD is now investigating the death as a homicide. No suspect or description has been released at this time. 