Police investigating homicide in San Jose

A person was found on the side of the road in San Jose on Sunday, and police are investigating the death as a homicide.

The San Jose Police Department was called to the area of 17th and East Santa Clara streets on a report of a person down. When officers arrived, they attempted life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

SJPD is now investigating the death as a homicide. No suspect or description has been released at this time.