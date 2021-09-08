Police investigating murder after man found bleeding from possible stab wounds along Haight Street dies

Police in San Francisco are investigating a homicide that happened Wednesday morning in the city's Haight-Ashbury neighborhood.

Just after 6 a.m., officers responded to the corner of Haight and Shrader streets for a report of a man bleeding on the ground.

There, officers found the victim suffering from possible stab wounds, police said.

The victim, a 65-year-old man, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The city's medical examiner is working to identify the victim.

Police haven't announced any arrests and the murder remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Police Department's anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the beginning of the message.

