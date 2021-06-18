Police investigating reported shooting outside Walnut Creek Target
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - Walnut Creek Police are investigating a reported shooting in the downtown area late Thursday night.
It happened at about 11 p.m. on Ygnacio Valley Road and California Boulevard outside a Target store.
Video from the scene showed a yellow tarp over the driver's side window of a white sedan.
There are reports the driver was shot in the head.
KTVU is working to confirm this with Walnut Creek Police.
