Police investigating 'suspicious' death at San Mateo SamTrans bus stop

Officers are investigating what they describe as a "suspicious" death at the bus stop on southbound El Camino Real at East Hillsdale Boulevard in San Mateo, and southbound El Camino is closed from East Hillsdale to 37th Avenue, police said.

In an advisory posted Saturday morning, police said the southbound underpass is still accessible.

Traffic delays are possible and SamTrans is bypassing this bus stop, police said.