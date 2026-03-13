Godmother of slain 8th-grade teacher speaks at Oakland town hall on public safety

The Brief The godmother of Letetia Bobo, an 8th grade teacher killed at EZ's Lounge, spoke at an Oakland town hall on public safety. Interim Police Chief James Beere said they were pursuing leads in the case. Beere also said he applied for the permanent chief position.



Community members and city leaders gathered Thursday night at Taylor Memorial Methodist Church for a public safety town hall, days after a deadly mass shooting in downtown Oakland left two people dead and five others injured.

The gathering began with emotional remarks from Rev. Carol Estes, the godmother of Letetia Bobo, an eighth grade teacher who was shot and killed last week at a bar downtown called EZ's Lounge.

"We are struggling, because gun violence has come directly to my house," said Estes. "I’m just here to say I want to do more. I want our community to do more. I want our faith communities to do more."

The town hall had already been scheduled before the shooting but quickly took on added urgency following the violence.

English language arts teacher Latetia Bobo, 33, was killed in a mass shooting at a Downtown Oakland bar.

Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee offered condolences to Bobo’s family and the broader community.

"It’s bittersweet being in your church," said Lee. "Our condolences go out to the Bobo family, to yourself, to our entire community for what took place, the horrific mass shooting."

Acting Oakland Police Chief James Beere said that detectives had made significant progress on the case and were pursuing leads.

"It’s still an ongoing investigation, but I can tell you there are leads for one outstanding person," said Beere. "We’re following up on those leads."

Beere also announced Thursday that he formally applied for the permanent police chief position.

"I’ll give it my best go," said Beere. "I’m here for Oakland, my family is from Oakland, and if I get the honor to continue to serve the city of Oakland, I will."

Both Lee and Beere said the city has made progress in addressing gun violence but acknowledged more work remains.

"We’ve come a long way, but we still have a long way to go," said Lee.

Lee said her administration has focused on improving coordination among city departments, including police, fire and the Department of Violence Prevention.

Some residents at the town hall said they are beginning to notice changes.

"I see a change, I already see a change," one attendee said.

"I think it’s on the up and up," added Charlene Richardson, another attendee.

(L-R) 25-year-old Markise Martin and 33-year-old Latetia Bobo were killed on March 7, 2026 at EZ's Lounge in Oakland.

Still, residents said the next police chief will face challenges beyond gun violence, including property crime and public safety concerns.

"Downtown Oakland, it's kind of hard to park your car, because you’re always scared someone is going to break into it," said Charlene Richardson.

"We want to make sure that our elders can feel safe in their homes and outside," said her sister, Charlette Richardson.

Police say they are working to address those concerns through targeted deployments, technology and community partnerships.

"We still have a lot of work to do," said Beere. "But as we’re deploying our officers where they need to be, leveraging technology, and working hand in hand in the community, and knowing where we’re supposed to be, it’s actually making significant strides."

The Source Oakland town hall meeting, Interim Police Chief James Beere, Rev. Carol Estes, Mayor Barbara Lee.



