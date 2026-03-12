The Brief Oakland honored Olympic gold medal figure skater Alysa Liu with a celebration, where Mayor Barbara Lee presented her with a key to the city. Thousands gathered at Frank Ogawa Plaza for the event, which featured performances by Kehlani, local artists and tributes from Oakland students and Bay Area sports figures. Liu thanked her hometown, urged the crowd to celebrate all of Oakland, and said the sudden visibility after her Olympic win has been "crazy," though she remains grounded and grateful.



Oakland came together on Thursday to celebrate hometown hero and Olympic gold medal figure skater Alysa Liu.

She greeted the crowd, holding out her medal, saying, "What’s up, Oakland? This is for y’all!"

Thousands gathered downtown after Liu inspired the world with her gold medal performance and her likable, carefree personality.

Liu honored with key to the city

Local perspective:

Mayor Barbara Lee presented Liu with a key to the city.

Liu carries herself with an endearing humility that has captivated fans, even those who don’t follow figure skating.

In true hero fashion, Liu asked the city to celebrate all of Oakland, not just her.

"I’m so lucky to grow up here and still live here today," she said of the Town.

She said coming home feels different after becoming a household name overnight.

"It’s been crazy how much visibility I have right now. I would have never expected that as a figure skater — you know, we don’t really blow up like that," Liu said, adding that hiding her hair isn’t enough anymore.

It was a warm day as fans packed Frank Ogawa Plaza outside City Hall.

The event was emceed by Sway Calloway and featured a performance by Oakland School for the Arts graduate and Grammy winner Kehlani.

There were also performances by local artists, including Chinatown traditional dragon dancers U.S. Shaolin Kung Fu and TURFinc dancers, as well as special tributes by Oakland students from Fremont High School, Skyline High School and Oakland School for the Arts.

There were also remarks from Bay Area athletes including Andre Ward, Kristi Yamaguchi and Brian Boitano, as well as representatives from the Golden State Warriors, Valkyries, Oakland Roots and Ballers.

Yamaguchi said she is proud of Liu for all she has accomplished.

"She’s unapologetic for who she is, and we love her for that," Yamaguchi said.

Oakland's 'hometown homegirl.'

Dig deeper:

Fans lined the streets to enter the rally.

"We’re here to support our hometown homegirl Alysa Liu and to congratulate her for winning two gold medals," said attendee Larry Pascua.

Phoebe, 10, said her mom took her out of school so she could attend.

"She’s like a role model to me, so I’m really excited," she said.

"She embraces play, which is like the perfect embodiment of Oakland," said Jeff Harry.

He, like many others, waited outside without a ticket.

"I got here at like 8 a.m., and I didn’t have tickets, so then I just waited until they let all the riffraff in, like myself," he said.

"She represents not just Asian Americans but all of us," said Pich Chumchuem.

Liu also clarified how to pronounce her name: Ah-LEE-suh Lee-OH.

When asked whether it bothers her when people mispronounce it, she said, "It really doesn’t bother me, I promise."