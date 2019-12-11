Police investigating threat toward Gilroy High School, later deemed not credible

Extra police officers were at Gilroy High School on Wednesday after a threatening message was posted on Snapchat toward the school. Police later determined it wasn't credible. However, it did not ease the concerns of some parents and students.

Parents at the Gilroy High School soccer game Wednesday night called it mind- boggling.

“It’s just really frightening that your children can't even go to school without something like this occurring, threats going around, it's just awful,” said Grandparent Marilyn Lerma.

“I don't know the exact wording I just know that the police officers I talked to said there was reference to a shooting,” said Gilroy Unified School District Superintendent Deborah Flores.

The superintendent said police notified the district Tuesday night after several students saw the post

and reported it right away. The threat referenced after school as the timeframe.

“We did have police officers here all the day,” said Flores. “The Garlic Festival Shooting was right over there. People are in a different place now because we have had a shooting in our town.”

“I honestly was a little scared because of the Garlic Festival,” said Gilroy High Senior Emma Beck.

Advertisement

The threat comes less than six months after the shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival. Many staff, students and their families were there.

It also comes just three weeks when gunfire rang out at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita.

“With all the stuff going around everywhere, it's pretty scary, you rather be safe than sorry,” said Parent Misael Aparicio.

The school district notified parents and sent this letter that said “The Gilroy Police Department does not feel the threat is real but is taking steps to ensure that staff and students are safe.”

“Some people have really horrible senses of humor,” said Beck. “It’s not funny at all.”

The district said police are interviewing students but it's still unclear who is behind the message and whether it’s a Gilroy High student.

“To those people that make those bad comments, statements,” said Grandparent Jess Lerma. “They should just stop and let kids be kids, let them grow up and enjoy their time right now.”

Despite the threat not being credible, the district said some parents took their children out of school Wednesday.

