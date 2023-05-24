Police investigating triple-shooting in Oakland, no arrests

Authorities are investigating reports of a triple-shooting Wednesday evening in Oakland.

Three victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds near 27th and Market Streets just before 6 p.m., police said. Officials said the three were taken to local hospitals and that their conditions are currently unknown.

It's not immediately known if the shooting was targeted or random. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.