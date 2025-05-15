Police kill man in South San Francisco who they say had replica gun

Investigators on Thursday morning were still on the scene of a deadly shooting in South San Francisco where officers shot and killed a man after they say he pointed a replica gun at him.

Multiple people called the police department on Wednesday at about 7 p.m. about a man in his 40s, who was yelling obscenities and trying to force his way into a public bathroom with a metal object in the 300 block of Oyster Point Boulevard, police said in a news release.

When officers arrived, they said the man was still "actively" breaking into the public restroom.

Police said the man refused to identify himself and ran away with what "appeared to be a firearm in his hand."

They chased him through a crowded area along a public trail.

More police from other agencies came to help, police said, and officers tried to subdue him using "less-lethal force, which proved ineffective," according to the department.

Police did not describe what this less-than-lethal alternative was.

The man then pointed the firearm at police, and two officers from South San Francisco and one officer from San Bruno, who felt the "imminent threat," fired their service weapons, police said.

Medics pronounced the man dead on scene, police said, and the investigation revealed that the gun in his possession was a replica.

He has not been identified at this time.

No police or members of the public were injured, police said.

Now. the California Department of Justice is investigating, and the officers are on paid administrative leave.

This is the second time police in South San Francisco have killed a man in less than a month.

On April 25, police killed a 60-year-old man who they say was armed with a gun and who they say fired into a home with people inside in the 300 block of Arroyo Drive. Police said he was armed with a pistol and shotgun at the time.