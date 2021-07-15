Police kill man with fake handgun on Hollywood Boulevard

article

One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting along the Hollywood Walk of Fame late Thursday morning, officials said.



The shooting was reported around 11:50 a.m. near the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Wilcox Avenue. LAPD says they received multiple calls of a man armed with a gun walking on Hollywood Blvd.



When officers arrived on scene they located the armed man near the McDonalds’s restaurant on Hollywood Blvd. According to LAPD, at that time an officer-involved shooting occurred and the man was struck by gunfire.



He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.



Officers say they found a replica handgun on scene.



A woman who was nearby was taken to the hospital for an injury sustained during the incident.



No officers were injured. Hollywood Blvd. was blocked off for hours as police investigated.