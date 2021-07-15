Expand / Collapse search

Police kill man with fake handgun on Hollywood Boulevard

Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 11
article

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting along the Hollywood Walk of Fame late Thursday morning, officials said

The shooting was reported around 11:50 a.m. near the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Wilcox Avenue. LAPD says they received multiple calls of a man armed with a gun walking on Hollywood Blvd. 

When officers arrived on scene they located the armed man near the McDonalds’s restaurant on Hollywood Blvd. According to LAPD, at that time an officer-involved shooting occurred and the man was struck by gunfire. 

He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
 
Officers say they found a replica handgun on scene. 

A woman who was nearby was taken to the hospital for an injury sustained during the incident.

No officers were injured. Hollywood Blvd. was blocked off for hours as police investigated. 