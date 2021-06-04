Police launch homicide investigation at Rohnert Park apartment complex

article

Police in Rohnert Park are investigating a homicide that occurred Friday afternoon.

Officers said the homicide happened around 2:51 p.m. at the Parkridge Apartments located at 4949 Snyder Lane.

Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating the suspect vehicle which was last seen leaving northbound on Snyder Lane.

The suspect vehicle was described as being a silver or grey Dodge Dakota pickup truck with a black lumber rack and a white 4x4 sticker on the back tailgate.