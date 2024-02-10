Police looking for porch pirate in Rohnert Park

Police in the North Bay are asking for the public's help in identifying a porch pirate.

The theft happened in Rohnert Park Thursday afternoon. A doorbell camera caught a woman carrying an empty box appearing to deliver a package to a home.

She leaves it and takes an Amazon package left on the porch. It was at least the second home she targeted that day.

Investigators say she drove a red Fiat 500.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rohnert Park police.