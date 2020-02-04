Police lose sight of sex assault suspect during chase over Bay Bridge
OAKLAND, Calif. - Police are searching for a sexual assault suspect following a late night pursuit over the Bay Bridge from Oakland to San Francisco.
Oakland police first spotted the suspect's car near 13th and International around 10:45 p.m. Monday, according to a watch commander.
That led to a pursuit across the bridge, where officers lost sight of the car.
The car was later found abandoned in San Francisco, but there was no sign of the suspect.