Police lose sight of sex assault suspect during chase over Bay Bridge

By KTVU staff
Published 
San Francisco
KTVU FOX 2
OAKLAND, Calif. - Police are searching for a sexual assault suspect following a late night pursuit over the Bay Bridge from Oakland to San Francisco.

Oakland police first spotted the suspect's car near 13th and International around 10:45 p.m. Monday, according to a watch commander.

That led to a pursuit across the bridge, where officers lost sight of the car.

The car was later found abandoned in San Francisco, but there was no sign of the suspect.