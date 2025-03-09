Police make arrest in homicide case after 17 years

article

After nearly two decades, authorities have made an arrest in a Salinas shooting that killed a young man.

On Nov. 11, 2008, 21-year-old Fernando Busio Santos was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1100 block of East Laurel Drive. Medics responded to the scene, but Santos succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Salinas detectives would spend the next 17 years working on leads, re-examining evidence, and re-interviewing witnesses. It led them to 32-year-old Eric Hurtado, the suspect they believed was behind the homicide.

Hurtado was arrested Thursday during a traffic stop and booked into the Monterey County Jail for murder.

Officials said their detectives don't believe there are any other suspects in the case but will continue to investigate.

The circumstances leading up to the fatal shooting are unclear at this time. Jail records show Hurtado remains behind bars under $2 million bail.

At the time of the murder, the suspect would have been around 15 years old. Officials didn't provide any details about the possible relationship between the victim and the suspect.