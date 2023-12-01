Police, marshals arrest 18-year-old after Oakley teen killed, 3 others injured

Oakley police announced that they have arrested an 18-year-old following the fatal shooting of a boy at an Oakley house party, which also injured three other teens.

In a statement, Oakley Police Chief Paul Beard said that officers, along with U.S. Marshals, arrested Sean Karp of Oakley on Thursday about 6 p.m. in the 900 block of 2nd Street in Brentwood.

The arrest comes after Ke’Marion Tucker. 16, a student at Liberty High School in Brentwood, was killed on Oct. 21 at a party in the 400 block of Shannon Way in Oakley. In addition, a 17-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were also shot at that party, police said.

Police arrested someone on Oct. 25, Beard explained in his post, and that arrest "drew us closer to the facts of what happened during and after the shooting," according to the news release.

Beard said solving the house party shooting has been a top priority for the department and police have been working around the clock.

"I have said this before about this case, but it bears repeating- this does not belong in Oakley, this does not belong anywhere," Beard said in a statement.

Police did not indicate in ther statement whether there are any other suspects.

A neighbor previously told KTVU that he saw 20 or 30 teens show up at the party who were not invited. The neighbor said he saw them break into the side gate, got into the back yard and that's when "all hell broke loose."