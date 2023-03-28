Expand / Collapse search

Alleged driver identified in deadly San Jose hit-and-run

By KTVU Staff
Silvia Solorio is accused of a hit-and-run collision that killed a woman and injured her child as they walked their dog in San Jose on March 27, 2023.  (KTVU FOX 2)

San Jose Police released the name of the arrested suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run over the weekend that left a woman and her dog dead and a child injured in a crosswalk.

Silvia Solorio, 27, of Santa Clara was arrested at her home and booked on felony charges of vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run, according to a press release from the San Jose Police Department. 

Police allege that Solorio was driving a 2000 blue or green Honda sedan traveling westbound when she struck Limin Cao, 45, of Los Gatos, her daughter and their dog around 6:50 p.m. on March 26.

Cao, her daughter and their dog were in a marked crosswalk across Blossom Hill Road near Leigh Avenue in San Jose, police said.

"The pedestrians that were walking in the crosswalk had the legal right of way," Steve Aponte, a spokesperson said. "They were doing exactly the right thing. It was the driver who was going against a solid red light who caused this accident and also the fatality of the adult female."

An automated license plate reader identified the car after a witness reported seeing a "suspicious" vehicle, police said. 

This is the fifth fatal collision, and the sixth traffic death so far this year in San Jose. 