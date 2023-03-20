Police on Monday locate allegedly abducted child, arrest mother

article

Police in Daly City on Monday located a mother who allegedly abducted her child on Friday in San Francisco.

Chelsea Tamulevich was allegedly found with her son Caspian in the 2800 block of Geneva Avenue in Daly City around 2:45 p.m.

Both mother and son appeared to be in good health, police said.

On Friday, Tamulevich allegedly removed her son from a facility in the 200 block of Ashbury Street in San Francisco around 7 p.m.

According to police, based on a valid court order, Tamulevich has no custody rights over the child and was not permitted to leave the facility with him.

Caspian will be reunited with his father, police said.

Tamulevich was taken into custody and was transported to the hospital for medical assessment pending criminal charges.

Though the suspect has been placed into custody, police said this remains an open investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the San Francisco District Attorney's Child Abduction Unit at (628) 652-4345, or the San Francisco Police Department 24-hour-tip line at (415) 575-4444, or Text a Tip anonymously to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

