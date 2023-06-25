Expand / Collapse search

Police on search for Redwood City small business robbery suspect

Published 
Redwood City
Bay City News
article

The Redwood City Police Department (RCPD) is asking for assistance with a series of armed robberies that occurred between Oct. 6, 2022 and Nov. 18, 2022. The suspect is shown here at one of the robberies. (RCPD via Bay City News)

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - The Redwood City Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect connected to two armed robberies against small businesses.   

Officers said the two separate armed robberies occurred on Oct. 6, 2022 and Nov. 18, 2022 near El Camino Real and Chestnut Street, and the 900 block of Whipple Ave., respectively.   

READ ALSO: 4 suspects, including minor, arrested for stealing $3,500 worth of Legos in San Mateo

Anyone who recognizes the suspects in the released photograph is encouraged to contact Detective Trinh at 650-780-7620.