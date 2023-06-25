Police on search for Redwood City small business robbery suspect

article

The Redwood City Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect connected to two armed robberies against small businesses.

Officers said the two separate armed robberies occurred on Oct. 6, 2022 and Nov. 18, 2022 near El Camino Real and Chestnut Street, and the 900 block of Whipple Ave., respectively.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects in the released photograph is encouraged to contact Detective Trinh at 650-780-7620.