Passenger burns driver's truck after disagreement over ride in Rohnert Park: police

A man sustained injuries after he set the inside of another’s car on fire following a disagreement over a ride, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Safety.

Authorities responded Thursday at 5:14 p.m. to Rancho Feliz Mobile Home Park for calls that had two distinct details: a vehicle was on fire and a man was seen running away with his clothes still burning.

According to a release, the driver gave another person, identified as 47-year-old Jason Bartlett of Rohnert Park, a ride to the mobile home facility. Officials said Bartlett and the driver, who was not identified, were previously acquainted. When they arrived, Bartlett asked to be taken somewhere else, but the driver refused.

Bartlett then allegedly poured an unknown liquid inside the cab of the driver’s truck and threatened the driver, eventually lighting a match and dropping it when his requests were denied, officials said. The driver jumped from his vehicle and it rolled into a pole. He and some bystanders extinguished the flames as Bartlett ran off with his clothes on fire, officials said.

Police searched the area and found Bartlett, who is currently on parole, on the creek path behind the mobile home park. He was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

No charges have been filed but the Rohnert Park Department of Safety said they are seeking charges for crimes associated with the incident. The driver did not sustain any injuries.

