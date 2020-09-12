Police say patrol car windshield shattered during response to late-night San Jose sideshow
SAN JOSE, Calif. - About 100 vehicles participated in a sideshow early Saturday morning in San Jose. Police say a patrol vehicle's windshield was shattered when someone in the crowd threw a bottle.
Police responded to an area near the intersection of Meridian Avenue and Hamilton Avenue just before 1:00 AM.
Police said they tried to break up the crowd using their lights and sirens, but that people started throwing bottles, lit fireworks and used a green laser to point a responding patrol unit.
SJPD said a dozen more officers arrived and the crowd began to disperse. That's when the bottle was thrown and broke the patrol car's windshield, police said.
No officers were injured. A suspect was not identified and no arrests were made.
Police said they are investigating this incident.