Police say patrol car windshield shattered during response to late-night San Jose sideshow

About 100 vehicles participated in a sideshow early Saturday morning in San Jose. Police say a patrol vehicle's windshield was shattered when someone in the crowd threw a bottle.

Police responded to an area near the intersection of Meridian Avenue and Hamilton Avenue just before 1:00 AM.

Police said they tried to break up the crowd using their lights and sirens, but that people started throwing bottles, lit fireworks and used a green laser to point a responding patrol unit.

SJPD said a dozen more officers arrived and the crowd began to disperse. That's when the bottle was thrown and broke the patrol car's windshield, police said.

No officers were injured. A suspect was not identified and no arrests were made.

Police said they are investigating this incident.