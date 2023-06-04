Police say person found in burning truck near Oakland hills
OAKLAND, Calif. - A body was found in a burning truck near the Oakland hills early Sunday morning.
Police received a call just after midnight about a burning truck in the 9500 block of Mountain Blvd.
Oakland firefighters extinguished the fire and discovered a body.
Police called the situation a "suspicious circumstance death.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.