Police say person found in burning truck near Oakland hills

A body was found in a burning truck near the Oakland hills early Sunday morning.

Police received a call just after midnight about a burning truck in the 9500 block of Mountain Blvd.

Oakland firefighters extinguished the fire and discovered a body.

Police called the situation a "suspicious circumstance death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.