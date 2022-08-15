Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl last seen in Alameda

article

Oakland police are asking for the public's help as they search for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen in Alameda.

According to police, Daisey Lancaster was last seen at the Extended Stay in Alameda on Saturday at around 3:30 p.m.

Lancaster was described as a 13-year-old white female, 4 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 115 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black Nike shirt, black shorts and black shoes.

Police say Lancaster is believed to be in good physical health. Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakland Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at 510-238-3641.